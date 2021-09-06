Hudock Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

VBR stock opened at $174.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

