Hudock Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.