Hudock Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 337,393 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

