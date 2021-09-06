Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

