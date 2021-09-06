Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.38.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.