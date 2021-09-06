Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $407,665.60 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $407,665.60 and $165,748.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

