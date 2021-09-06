IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $49,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

