Idena Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $98,503.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00151767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00214335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,733,995 coins and its circulating supply is 50,207,315 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

