Idle Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $634,485.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $8.26 or 0.00016092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00151767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00214335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.74 or 0.07614659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,438.42 or 1.00207832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00961769 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

