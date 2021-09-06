Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.68 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

