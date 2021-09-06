IMC Chicago LLC Increases Position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 23.49% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SCC opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

