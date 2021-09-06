ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE ING opened at $14.03 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

