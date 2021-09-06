Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $318,001.58 and approximately $596.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

