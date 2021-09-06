Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 196.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

