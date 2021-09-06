Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Buys $154,800.00 in Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

