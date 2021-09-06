Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Sells $2,106,513.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $183.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.