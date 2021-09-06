Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 4,888 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,860,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BILL opened at $297.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $299.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Bill.com by 113.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bill.com by 241.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
