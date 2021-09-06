Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 4,888 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,860,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BILL opened at $297.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $299.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Bill.com by 113.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bill.com by 241.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

