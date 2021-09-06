Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $773,865.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $773,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Datadog by 23.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

