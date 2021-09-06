Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $29,763.48 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

