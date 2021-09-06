Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.83 on Monday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

