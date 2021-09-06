Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.83 on Monday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
