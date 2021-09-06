Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $24,527,422.64 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.83. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
