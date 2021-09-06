Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $24,527,422.64 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.83. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

