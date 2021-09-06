Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 41,784 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $309,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

