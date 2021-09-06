Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $601,970.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $601,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

