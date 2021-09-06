Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,568,420.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.09 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.