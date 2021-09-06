Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $197,565.94 and $40,671.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

