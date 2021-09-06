Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

