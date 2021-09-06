Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,460 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $110,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.13. 1,874,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

