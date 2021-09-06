Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $917.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

