Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

IVZ stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

