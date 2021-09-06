Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

8/16/2021 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

