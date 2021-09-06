Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/3/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”
- 8/16/2021 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”
Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
