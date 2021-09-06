IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 33.9% Higher This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $164.51 million and $20.98 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,036,377,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,889,868 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

