iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.93. 503,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

