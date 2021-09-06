iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

