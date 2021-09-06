iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $782,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

