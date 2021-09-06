iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $175.81 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

