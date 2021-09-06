iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,295 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.47. 16,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $119.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.