iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

