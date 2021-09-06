iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $275.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.