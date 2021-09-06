iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

