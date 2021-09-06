iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

