iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $245,757.20 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

ITOS stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

