J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.68.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

JBHT opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock worth $306,433. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

