J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $598,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,811 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.22 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $407.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

