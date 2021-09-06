J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

NYSE:HUM opened at $415.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

