J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.68 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.