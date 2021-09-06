Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.11.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.32 on Monday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.