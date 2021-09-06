Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

