Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Seiko Epson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.15. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.