JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 1,000 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.