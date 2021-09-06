John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Shares of JHMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

