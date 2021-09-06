JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €22.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

